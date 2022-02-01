Dear Editor:
We’re simply asking the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Inc. board to put any new rates on hold until the members are included in the process. If not, the new rates will go into effect Feb. 1.
After this point things get a lot more complicated and expensive. Co-op members might want to be focused on how the process came to be. Colorado Law HB21-1131 requires audited financials to be available to the co-op members. We have asked for the financials and were told “they are too complicated for us, this is why we have a board.”
Is our elected board choosing to defy the Colorado statute because they are protecting our simple brains? This position will not do well in the courts.
The third-party audited financials will reveal all kinds of Key Performance Indictors (KPI), much more so than the summary data on the website. Maybe they will all be in line with the other Colorado co-ops. Either way, audited financials are designed to flush out challenges, so the board can adjust. We all should welcome audited financials.
The second big issue is the “rate” meeting” in October was not open to the public for comment. Normally “executive session” meetings are only allowed if there are confidential issues tied to legal issues or employee issues. They won’t even provide the minutes of the meeting. What was the criteria or goal of this meeting? No member input – who is setting the criteria?
Third issue is the net metering law clearly states there should be no discriminatory policy against renewable members (or any members). The big users like the school district, prison and certainly others will see a 9 percent decrease.
The small users (often low income) and the people who invest their own money to make their property more energy efficient will see substantially higher rates. Not only is it illogical, it’s likely discriminatory.
https://www.thepetitionsite.com/339/424/767/objection-to-proposed-rate-change-at-sangre-de-cristo-electric/?fbclid=IwAR1fOGo0kFxS5tAtnsCWavq_hOv9PSt4lUyWub66r3rD8AwnPPlJx6bTBzY.
Chris L. Martin,
Buena Vista.