Hi, Salida peeps, I have a big dream.
I aspire to hand out candy on Halloween. But, I don’t live anywhere near F Street or downtown.
I would love to take over an F Street homeowner’s yard and pass out candy. So if you are someone who hates Halloween, and or you have young kids and you want to take them trick-or-treating, I would love to be your Halloween mascot.
I will buy the candy, I will bring a table. I will not mess up your yard … unless of course you are willing to let me plug in my blow-up Halloween decor, and then, you know, I will take it down and clean up before leaving.
I just really want to pass out candy and get to be a part of the Halloween scene as a parent and community member.
I want to fulfill my destiny as a Halloween candy distributor!