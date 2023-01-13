Dear Editor:
As Roman Emperor Nero played the fiddle, the city of Rome burned into destruction. Some say Nero started the fire.
Illegal immigrants stream across the wide-open 2,000-mile U.S. southern border, and people freeze to death in Buffalo.
Three hundred Americans die daily from fentanyl, and possession is a misdemeanor in liberal Colorado – like stealing a Snickers bar.
Americans suffer from high gas prices, 7 percent inflation, the Mexican government brings busloads of people to El Paso to cross the Rio Grande illegally, others huddle to keep warm at Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C.
She is the border czar but like Joe Biden has never been to the southern border to look at the crisis.
Why? Has America let a foreign power (the Mexican cartel) control our southern border? But don’t despair, the Biden family is relaxing at St. Croix.
There is no national plan for immigration as about 7,000 people cross the border daily, according to U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas).
Since Biden took office just under 3 million have entered the U.S. as we have the world’s only open border.
When Biden leaves office, about 5 million will have crossed the southern border.
Oh, please don’t forget the homeless in America.
Mexican cartels love Biden’s open-border policy as they have made close to $15 billion smuggling drugs, human trafficking and selling little girls into prostitution. Rumors have also mentioned organ harvesting.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said “it is a living hell at the Texas border.”
The democratic platform said, “We would ultimately like to see continual uninterrupted stream of migration at the border.” Were they talking about Canada geese?
Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general, said, “Biden’s policies on immigration are atrocious.”
When inspecting a new plant in Phoenix the president was asked to visit the Arizona border for a few hours.
“No! I have better things to do,” our commander-in-chief said.
That night he attended a White House gala to celebrate the equality in marriage act.
The entertainment was a drag show.
Which is more important – inspecting a failed border immigration policy or a drag show?
The Arizona governor tried to protect his state by putting up storage containers along the border, and the federal Justice Department told him to remove them.
Sheriff Mark Daniels of Cochise County, Arizona, said “hundreds of illegals are crossing each week and I do not have the manpower to patrol the border.”
It seems Americans cannot protect themselves or the border from illegal entry. Why?
When I lived in Littleton in the 1990s and early 2000s I brought 10 migrants from Southeast Asia.
This means applications, job permits, ESL classes, lots of driving and patience, green cards and finally U.S. citizenship. Now all are U.S. citizens and own houses. It was lots of work and patience and it was worth it.
I would like to challenge Republicans and Democrats to sponsor and help those who seek a better life in a legal way.
David Hester,
Buena Vista