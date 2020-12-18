Dear Editor:
On behalf of the Roy Williams Foundation, we would like to thank everybody who made the yearly in-person meeting possible.
The meeting was held on Nov. 13 at Poncha Springs Town Hall.
Local first-responder organizations were well represented and passionate about the subject of mental health and suicide prevention for those who have the courage to lay their lives on the line for our society everyday.
We would have liked to have invited the entire community; however, the COVID-19 pandemic made traveling more difficult and limited the number of attendees that we could accommodate.
Our Directors traveled from Georgia, Texas, Kentucky and Colorado. With other members from Indiana and Virginia joining via Zoom.
Our Zoom meeting had technical difficulties making communication with Zoom attendees more difficult. However, the discussion was extremely valuable to our organization and the input from attendees was very much appreciated.
First responder, mental health and civic organizations represented included Chaffee County Sheriff’s office, Salida Police, Salida Fire Department, Colorado State Patrol, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Service, Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Buena Vista Police, Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, Solvista Health, the Veterans Administration (Zoom), Angel Wings Community Medicine, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Marine Corps League, Chaffee County Commissioners and The Mountain Mail.
We would like to thank Andrea Carlstrom for helping us formulate our COVID-19 mitigation plan, Josh Hadley, Chaffee County EMS director for attending and screening attendees, Poncha Springs for the venue, Rustingram Catering for the professional service and delicious meal and Jeremy Valett for smoking the brisket.
Sponsors for the event included Collegiate Peaks Bank, High Country Bank, Pavement Maintenance Services, Keith Baker, Zachary Ledford, Lonnie and Cindy Lantz, Dave McCann, Stotler and Young and multiple anonymous donors.
The mission of the foundation is ambitious and bold. A long-term strategy that may take years to achieve, but seems to be timely in our society today.
We look to find ways to recruit willing volunteers, especially veterans and former first responders, to receive qualifications for mental health and crisis intervention in order to help our communities to deal with symptoms of depression, loneliness and post traumatic stress disorder.
As veterans place their lives on the line during wartime, first responders place their lives on the line every day and witness horrific violence on a continual basis.
Yet they get up everyday and bravely walk the thin blue line to protect us all from those who wish to do harm.
Now is the chance for those who continually criticize law enforcement to step-up and find a way to tangibly help our society as some seek to “defund the police”, this is an opportunity to truly make a difference.
Please see our website at roywilliamsfoundation.org there you will find much more information as well as the meeting minutes for this and our other meetings. Thank you all for your support. We remain optimistic!
Bret M. Collyer secretary/treasurer
Roy Williams Foundation