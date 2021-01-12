Dear Editor:
In reaction to last week’s riot at the Capitol Building that resulted in five deaths, Congressman Doug Lamborn is quoted in the Mountain Mail: “I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence…”.
What a hypocrite. Lamborn while not directly participating in the first invasion of the “House of the People” since the British sacked and burned our Capitol in 1812, helped stoke the fires by aiding and abetting the chief “arsonist” Donald Trump’s lies that the election was stolen.
Lamborn is a member of the so-called “Kraken Caucus,” Republican legislators who help foment the terrorist attack on the Capitol that aimed to prevent the determination of the next president of the United States and called for the votes of entire states to be disenfranchised in an attempt to change the outcome of the election from Democrat to Republican — in effect, an attempted coup.
Shortly after the 2020 election, Lamborn joined a case before the Supreme Court calling for all the votes for president in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (states that were narrowly lost by his party) to be discounted, claiming that some voters there followed procedures set by the wrong state officials. If he could have, I bet he would have challenged the outcome in Colorado too!
The case did not allege that any voters or election workers acted improperly but amplified lies and conspiracy theories that fueled the movement that led to the attack on the Capitol. The Supreme Court rejected the case. Following the rejection of this and several other cases before the Supreme Court, one of Lamborn’s fellow “Kracken Caucus” legislators, Louis Gohmert, called for outright violence in the streets.
Despite this ruling by our highest court, on Jan. 6, Lamborn, presumably to toady up to the President, voted to exclude all of the votes in Arizona and/ Pennsylvania — states narrowly lost by their party — from the selection of the next president.
Now, just now and after five died and the Capitol was desecrated, Lamborn “strongly condemns violence.” Isn’t that the definition of a hypocrite?
Irv Broudy
Salida