Dear Editor:
The development of the Envision Recreation in Balance (ERiB) Recreation Plan has had extensive involvement from our public land management agencies (Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service), as they have been members of the Recreation Council decision-making group.
My concern is how will this weigh into any National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) land management decision with so much buy-in and participation of the agencies into the Recreation Plan? In many similar processes these officials would have to excuse themselves because of such participation so that the process remains unbiased and would truly be open to the public’s wishes and desires.
The NEPA process is designed to be an open public participation process without leading questionnaires, and biased interpretation of data. If the agencies only provided their input and existing data rather than helping lead the process, that would be another matter. It has the appearance of participating with a particular interest before any decisions are made by the agencies.
Any new trails proposals or travel management plans on National Forest lands or BLM lands would mostly likely be denied if it had to pass through the screening of the ERiB Recreation Plan. Why, because most of these lands are within “critical habitat” or similar categories where activities would not be allowed. The Forest Plan says otherwise and gives direction on how multi-resources are to be managed.
For these reasons as well as many others I have to oppose the ERiB Recreation Plan in its current state.
I was involved with the ERiB process from the beginning. I am a past president of Salida Mountain Trails and have managed recreation for the Forest Service for 30 years, including 17 years on the Salida Ranger District, where I was the lead for the Forest Service in developing the Fourmile Travel Management Plan.
Mike Sugaski,
Salida