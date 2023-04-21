I’d like to humbly thank Mr. Rush for replying to my last letter. I know it’s getting more difficult to defend the far left as they double-down against American freedom.
Even the venerable French are aligning with China because of Biden’s feckless “leadership.” They expect the American people to give in to every aspect of corrupt government and demand total capitulation to the woke-scolds who pretend they have apex moral authority over every aspect of our lives. They believe Biden’s signature can end gun violence, change weather, make everything and everyone equal.
One of the huge problems the left doesn’t yet realize is the hundreds of thousands of pink-hat-wearing feminists have exposed themselves as frauds. The “We believe in science” crowd quietly watches as biological men begin to dominate women’s sports to the detriment of actual biological women.
Men are winning women of the year awards as the women’s rights groups seem to be in support, or more likely are afraid to speak up. Those courageous women who do are violently, physically attacked by men in dresses.
One mistake Mr. Rush makes is his assumption that I am a Republican. That party left me a long time ago when it became apparent that they were more interested in being a uni-party with the Democrats to maintain the ruling class status quo.
Another mistake Mr. Rush makes is assuming a difference between communists and fascists. In many ways it is a distinction without a difference as both European models of governance marry government and industry, as did Hitler, Stalin and Mao.
It is happening here and it’s a shame that, given Marty’s “vintage,” he won’t be around to appreciate the devastation his beliefs will bring to his descendants. Projecting the social and economic trends in this country out 20 years or more is quite frightening. He won’t be around when it becomes apparent that he and his cohorts were just “useful idiots” for the communists.
As far as book banning, I’m old enough to remember the attempted cancellation of Mark Twain and Dr. Suess by the left, who now want to promote actual pornographic materials and genital mutilation of children.
Sorry, Mr. Rush, your argument holds no water here. Neither does Nelda Waxman’s pertaining to Jan. 6th footage, that once released led to the immediate release of Jacob Chansley, “QAnon shaman,” due to exculpatory evidence.