Dear Editor:
My deepest thanks to everyone with whom I’ve worked, laughed, played and collaborated over the past five years as vice president and campus dean at CMC Leadville and Chaffee County. I am proud of our many accomplishments and grateful for the support and kindness shown to my family and me.
The college is actively seeking the next vice president for the Leadville and Chaffee County campuses. CMC leadership is listening intently to the hopes and dreams of both communities as it identifies a new leader. Rest assured that, regardless of who is the selected for the best job in Colorado, the work will continue. Please stay engaged throughout the process and support the work of the college in identifying my successor.
CMC is an institution with a large geographic footprint and a formidable statewide and national presence. At the same time, it works tirelessly to honor and support its students and beloved local communities with incredible faculty and staff. You are so fortunate to live in a CMC community and to benefit from a local college that is never satisfied with the status quo. It’s the very best environment in which to work and to be a student.
I will be watching from Oregon as Salida and Leadville continue to thrive. Thank you for the opportunity to be part of your story.
Rachel Pokrandt, former vice president and campus dean at Colorado Mountain College Leadville and Chaffee County