Dear Editor:
As the virus slowly creeps up to more than a million people, we know it is a hoax as true believers have said.
Hospitals have taken cancer, heart problems, tumors and entangled them as the virus so they can get more money from the federal government.
Of course I do not believe this, but a lot of people do. Still many people think the virus is a hoax or false news and wearing a mask is government control by Democrats.
Remember journalist Bob Woodards interview with President Trump in the White House and by phone this past winter and spring?
It is all on tape in the book “Rage.”
On Feb. 7 Mr. Trump said “the virus is a killer, deadly stuff. The virus is the plague, it’s so transmissible you would not believe.” Mr. Trump also said he had saved millions of lives and compared himself to Churchill.
My question to Republicans in Chaffee County is what would America be like today if Mr. Trump had acted decisively in the early days with more testing, encouraging mask wear, social distancing, not denounced lock downs and implemented a national testing system.
Some of these actions denounced by Mr. Trump have helped detour the virus.
I asked all these questions in The Mountain Mail several months ago and challenged President Trump supporters for an answer. I never got one.
David Hester
Buena Vista