The Shavano Academic Booster Club is very happy to be back in 2022-2023. We are an organization that recognizes students throughout their academic career in the Salida School District for strong academics, teamwork, effort and being a good kid in general.
Every student who has been nominated at any point in their academic career is eligible to apply for a scholarship in their senior year, which they can use to pursue additional career-related education. In order for us to give scholarships to these excellent students, we fundraise throughout the year.
I would like to recognize our business sponsors today. They have really stepped up this year and we couldn’t do what we do without their support.
High Country Bank has donated $2,500, in addition to printing and postage, and three of our board members are employed by the bank. Walmart has donated the pictures of each month’s nominees that you see around town. Laura Donavan has improved our marketing materials to make them beautiful and up to date. Trent and Crystal from Forest Photography have made our work simple by sharing the students’ photos with us.
In addition to these wonderful sponsors, we want to thank the following businesses who have donated to SABC this year: First Colorado Land Office, CS Limited, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Mariposa Window and Door, Home and Design, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, Su Casa! Furniture and Sleep Shop, Pinon Real Estate Group, Salida Mountain Sports, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, New Age Imports, Y&K Excavation, Lund Eye Care and Creekside Chalets.
If you would like to make a contribution to the SABC, you can mail a check to P.O. Box 145, Salida, CO 81201. Thank you for your support!
Shavano Academic Booster Club