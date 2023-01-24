Dear Editor:
In response to Jessie Rollins’ letter regarding Colorado Mountain College and Advanced Placement classes: Jessie is right; she received a great education, “despite the challenges of attending rural high school.”
My student who graduated from SHS has entered his freshman year alongside students taking linear analysis in their first year as well as other advanced classes. He shared with me that he wouldn’t have it any other way. While his newest peers were focusing on fitting it all in, he was able to do sports and other enrichment activities on Fridays. He had excellent teachers that he considers friends and mentors.
I would like to point out that every single one of his credits from CMC transferred to a competitive out-of-state university (sans an avalanche class). California state schools (including UC Berkeley) take pride in working with dual-mission institutions.
Attending CMC not only benefited my student with transfer credit for college, but more importantly CMC gave him opportunities to take concurrent enrollment classes as well as classes outside the system (if he wanted that advanced math class, it was available), providing him with more choices and rigor.
For those who see Ivy League or other expensive options as unattainable, CMC provides opportunities for some students to save a year or more in the traditional four-year experience. CMC also offers classes allowing our children to explore trades.
I’m also a believer in AP classes. What Ms. Rollins left out is the testing cost for these classes is astronomical, and some consider it elitist. If you can’t afford to take the test, you are out of the game. Passing does not just mean attaining a “3.” At some prestigious universities that she mentioned you can pay a lot of money for the test, but if you don’t receive the top score, you have wasted your money. AP provides choice and rigor but zero guarantees.
I don’t want to see AP options go away. It is opportunistic of the College Board and unfortunately might lead to greater socioeconomic gaps in education. I caution you about Ms. Rollins’ words, “if you do well … you can earn credit that is transferable.” Students, taking an AP class deserves merit; these are hard classes. Getting a “3” on an exam is awesome, but it just might not be good enough to provide you with the credit you might expect.
Over the past three years CMC has secured the concurrent enrollment expansion and innovation grant ($50K/year) on behalf of the school district, which will cover the cost of a Salida teacher pursing a graduate degree. Currently, two SHS teachers are using this funding to work on graduate degrees, and they should graduate debt-free. Good for CMC and great for our teachers! I hope Salida teachers are not “leaving in droves.” Hopefully with their recent, well-deserved raise, our teachers are hearing they are valued.
Thank you to CMC and Salida teachers for being integral to my student’s positive journey. We are forever grateful.
Robin NeJame,
Salida