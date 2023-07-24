Dear Editor:
The Norwegian government holds a large ownership interest in many of that country’s industries and even founded the state oil company, Statoil. Norway occupies a unique position in Scandinavia, which is characterized by the Nordic Welfare Model, itself having evolved from socialism, through democratic socialism to social democracy, all considered forms of socialism.
Other European countries followed a similar evolution from a theory advocating the gradual development of a socialist state and government acquisition of the means of production through a democratic process to a recognition of the value of a mixed economy and the importance of capitalism.
Today in the USA, the expressions democratic socialism and social democracy are often used interchangeably; they connote not government ownership of the means of production but a movement toward a more humane society through implementing economic and political policies in government likely to improve our quality of life and the stability of our democracy.
The effects of the Red Scare during the 20th century served to taint the meaning of the word socialism with references to Soviet authoritarianism and totalitarianism. That renders the assertion that we need more socialism in our system more provocative than it need be, though provocation was intended in the statement that initiated the current exchange of ideas.
The work of the French economist Thomas Piketty inspired that statement, borrowing from the title of his book “Vivement le socialisme!” (“Time for Socialism” in the English translation). Piketty has established a worldwide reputation, particularly for the statistical study, completed in collaboration with several colleagues, of inequality over centuries and around the world where data are available. In the book, a compilation of pieces that appeared in the newspaper le Monde, Piketty proposes for consideration a system that he terms Participatory Socialism).
It is time to take a close look at examples in other countries and to spread and sustain a privileged way of life throughout our society through significant change to our political and economic structures and policies. It is time to redistribute wealth, income, opportunity and inordinate political power from a modern aristocracy to common Americans in the interest of the public welfare and a more perfect union.
Simeon Thomas,
Salida