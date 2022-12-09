I don’t know about you, but I was mystified by Mark Kostelic’s Nov. 22 letter. (“Election results defy logic.”) Apparently, Mark believes there’s only one possible explanation for the red wave not materializing. Namely, that the midterm elections had to be rigged.
He cited some valid reasons for anticipating a red wave – anger about inflation and COVID disruptions, for instance. He could have added Afghanistan, crime, an unpopular president and how midterm elections historically favor the party out of power.
So, yes, Republicans were fully justified in expecting to sweep the field this year, to pick up 50 House seats, retake the Senate and score big in state elections. In fact, the pundits and most Democrats were expecting the same.
Instead, Democrats lost only a handful of House seats, held the Senate and made solid gains in the states.
Mark concludes – through “logic and deductive reasoning” – this stunning reversal can be explained in one way and one way only: “We do not have free and honest elections” in America anymore.
Really? A fraudulent election is the “only logical conclusion” that explains the red wave’s big flop? No other causes are even possible?
Maybe Mark would consider a few not-unreasonable alternatives:
– The Supreme Court’s abortion decision in June so outraged millions of women, they flocked to the polls in droves this year. Especially in states where abortion rights were on the ballot, where they all won.
– The Jan. 6 insurrection so unnerved moderate independents and moderately sane Republicans, they voted against the many Republican election-denier candidates on the ballot, some of whom were at the Capitol that day.
– The clownish character of Republican candidates turned off moderate voters. (A problem with “candidate quality,” as Mitch McConnell judiciously put it.) Witness our 3rd Congressional District here in Colorado, where Lauren Boebert suffered a near-death experience in her heavily favored race.
Anyway, I hope Mark will at least consider the above as possible logical explanations for the shocking midterm election results. To insist – without evidence, no less – that election fraud is the only possible reason is … well, unreasonable. Irrational, even. Disheartening.
If Americans don’t start believing in the validity of our elections again – if we don’t get that maniacal orange psycho out of our heads – it’s going to kill us.