Dear Editor:
This summer, a group of local high school soccer players traveled with their dedicated coaches and a few parent chaperones on the trip of a lifetime. The team went to Costa Rica to play soccer matches against local teams.
They were immersed in the local culture and also experienced the unique and beautiful Costa Rican environment with Desafio Adventure Company. It was a cultural opportunity they will never forget, and the group is thankful for the many Chaffee County sponsors who made the trip possible with their contributions.
Every soccer player is very grateful to Stoke BBQ, Rotary Club of Salida, Chaffee County United Soccer Club, Delarue Building Company, Fish Builders, Natural Habitats, Moonlight Pizza, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, KHEN radio, Cassie Luttrell with Salida School District, Chill Ice Cream, Oveja Negra, 7000 Feet Running Company, Brown Dog Coffee, Mo Burrito, The Long Table, Julie's Cubbie, Fun Street Family Arcade, Wesley and Rose, Anytime Fitness and Rocky Mountain Lumber. Thank you!
Beth Sather,
Salida