Dear Editor:
On behalf of Guidestone Colorado, we would like to extend a warm thank you to everyone in the community who participated in the 15th snnual Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival, the weekends of Oct. 8-10 and 15-17 at the historic Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center.
We were thrilled to add new event activities this year – ranch house tours and coffee and burger vendors – as well as reintroducing some old favorites – the cider press, farm games and hand painting.
Over 1,700 festival guests from Chaffee County and surrounding communities enjoyed this seasonal celebration that connects families to the land and spotlights the beauty and abundance of local agriculture. We are grateful to all the attendees, volunteers, sponsors, donors, vendors, musicians and partners who helped to make this year’s Pumpkin Patch a success.
We have many individuals, families and businesses to thank for their role in helping make the Pumpkin Patch such a great event. Special thanks to the following partners and event sponsors and donors: Amicas Pizza, Boathouse Cantina, Cafe Dawn, Central Colorado Title & Escrow, Chaffee Printing Center, Gregory Clark (and Poncho and Lefty, his team of draft horses), Colon Orchards, Colorado Central Magazine, CP’s Portables, Delarue Building Co., Dennis Fischer and his John Deere tractor, Heart of the Rockies Radio;
The Hutchinson Ranch and family, Law Office of Jane B. Fredman, Kaleidoscope Toys, Knapp Family Farms, Landmark Surveying and Mapping, Marquez & Associates LLC, The Maverick Potter, The Mixing Bowl, Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, Mountain Phoenix Coffee Roasters, Pursell Manufacturing, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Salida Mountain Sports, Sanctum Drawing Room, Settings Event Rental, Town of Poncha Springs, Triangle Oasis and Wellspring Nutritional Therapy.
To our team of hardworking volunteers and the musicians, vendors and balloon twisters who created a festive atmosphere, thank you for sharing your time and talents and for being an invaluable part of the weekend’s success. You all set the stage for a wonderful experience for festivalgoers. To see a complete list of all of the Pumpkin Patch volunteers, please visit GuidestoneColorado.org.
Proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch & Harvest Festival support Guidestone’s programs, including Farmhands Education Programs, Farm to School Program, Colorado Land Link, and Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center. Guidestone Colorado is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to growing a vibrant agricultural future through education, community building and partnerships.
Community engagement is invaluable to the success of these programs, and we are so grateful to be part of such an enthusiastic community that supports local food and local agriculture. Best wishes to all for a cozy late autumn season.
Leah Capezio,
Guidestone Colorado operations
director, and Guidestone’s board and staff