One of the things we all enjoy about living in Chaffee County is how people help each other in times of need. Over the past 2½ years, the Salida United Methodist Church, in partnership with Chaffee County Public Health, has done just that.
Every Monday and Thursday afternoon, the church opens its doors to those who are experiencing homelessness to use their shower facilities. Since they have started this service, they have provided thousands of showers to over 160 different individuals.
Some of these are local residents and use the showers weekly, and some are just passing through, but they all say the same thing: “Thank you! This helps us feel human again.”
Such a simple way to serve those in need, and many thanks to the Methodist Church and Chaffee County Public Health for the practical way they demonstrate compassion.
We are looking for a few more volunteers to help supervise the showers. The responsibilities are quite simple and the schedule is very flexible. Those who are interested, please contact Mike Orrill at 719-221-5418 or morrill@chaffeecounty.org.
Chaffee County Public Health