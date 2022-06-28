Dear Editor:
Open letter to Salida City Council:
A group of Salida citizens and I recently circulated a referendum petition regarding the Salida Bottling Company (SBC) development at 323 W. First St., Ordinance 2022-06. The city clerk has found the petition to be sufficient, and council can now to proceed to the next step. Council must now vote on whether to repeal Ordinance 2022-06 or place approval of the SBC development on the ballot as referendum.
While circulating the referendum petition, we’ve spoken to several hundred City of Salida voters. Here’s what they told us.
Most Salida voters were either completely unaware of this development or had only the vaguest notion of what it was. Many hate the way the development in Salida is exploding but feel helpless. They believe that nothing they say or do will stop it.
Some believed that this project created “affordable” housing and were shocked to see the target prices for the residences. They thought inclusionary housing meant the same as affordable housing. A school teacher, making $40K/year, was surprised that she would have to earn 1.65 times that to afford an entry-level, one-bedroom townhome.
A few people thought the development would help alleviate the housing shortage. Build “more, more, more” we were told and you will alleviate the shortage and lower prices. They had no explanation for why the binge of building over the last several years has not yet improved the affordable housing situation in Salida but instead seems to have made it worse. Could it be because Salida is not a “closed system”? The more development, the more arrive from Texas and California to drive prices up.
Many were shocked that the SBC developers asked for and received 14 exceptions to the Salida building code. The density of the development is 160 percent over that allowed by code. The allowed building height is 14 percent over code. Three-story buildings are allowed instead of two stories. The list goes on, each exception ensuring the developers profit handsomely from their investment.
Finally, many believe the removal of the 50-space downtown parking lot is just a bad idea. There is a lack of parking downtown, especially in summer. The parking plan for this development would have cars parking on nearby streets, devastating the neighborhood. The voters we spoke to said that either a parking garage or low-end rental apartments would have been the best use of this lot. Not a high-density, gentrifying structure that would become second homes for Texans and Californians. High-density development is not consistent with historic downtown Salida.
I urge city council to consider its vote carefully. The development at 323 W. First St. should be built to code, not allowed 14 exemptions to maximize a developer’s profit. If put to a vote by the people, my belief is that the Salida citizens, when fully informed of the facts, will overturn Ordinance 2022-06.
Jerry Raski,
Salida