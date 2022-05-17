Dear Editor:
When we first moved into our house in Three Elk Creek Estates in the mid ’90s, nine- and 10-hour power outages were commonplace. Thanks to huge upgrades by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association over a couple of years in the late ’90s, outages are now very rare and usually very brief. The upgrades were extremely expensive, I’m certain, and led me to believe that SDCEA had our best interests at the heart of everything they did.
Until January.
A letter dated Jan. 11, postmarked Jan. 14 and finally received on Jan. 21 announced a “rate restructuring” plan to take effect Feb. 1, only 11 days later. Reading further, I understood the “restructuring” would result in higher bills for most of the consumers. (SDCEA does not provide our electricity. It is a “distribution utility” and is currently contracted to purchase 95 percent of their electricity from Tri-State.)
The “restructuring” seemed to penalize those trying to conserve with solar energy or those trying to just lower usage. This seemed backward to me. If people use more kWh, they should pay more. If people use fewer, they should pay less. By trying to level the playing field, the SDCEA board wanted to raise the Service Availability Charge by 45 percent, which would impact lower- and fixed-income folks like a slap in the face. Nearly $50 per month before a single kilowatt hour was used?
Due to an uproar by SDCEA consumers, the restructuring was rescinded – for now.
You have a voice because you have a vote! I have had the pleasure of meeting and learning about candidates Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch, who will be sure that you, as members, have a say in what’s happening, including a fair rate structure.
You will receive your ballot mid-May. Be sure to return the ballot as soon as you get it. Ballots must be received by the election company no later than June 2.
The SDCEA board is made up of representatives from the counties served, so you as members can vote for all candidates, no matter what county your service address is in. Please help us help SDCEA understand what its owners (all of us who pay SDCEA for electricity) need by electing Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch. For more information about Sandra and Nick’s awesome qualifications, please go to arkvalleyenergyfuture.org.
Judy Green,
Buena Vista