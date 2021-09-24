Dear Editor:
Mandy Paschall is running for Salida school board. Mandy will be a great board member as she is an involved parent and community member. She is the mother of three school-aged daughters in Salida School District, so she is involved on a daily basis.
As a volunteer on two school accountability committees, she has invested time and has dedicated herself to learning about district operations. I have worked with Mandy on District Accountability Committee. She asks good questions that show her interest in policies, finances and community priorities. She is one of the most prepared individuals I have seen for this position.
Mandy is a good listener and gains understanding by asking thoughtful questions in a respectful way. She is fully engaged with the school district and the community. She has been educating herself at many levels to understand the role of a school board member and she is committed to doing a good job for our students and for the community.
Mandy Paschall will bring an important perspective to board meetings and will respectfully link the district and the community in decision making. She is a good leader. She has my support and she has my vote.
Lezlie Burkley,
Salida School Board member 2005-2013 and
District Accountability member 2013-present