Dear Editor:
I have hesitated to write anything about the mask debate that has roiled the pages of your paper, but I now feel compelled to offer some information that may help to dispel the myths about masks I have been seeing.
As background, I was a hospital corpsman in the Navy, as well as a respiratory therapist in civilian life.
Much of my work was in pulmonary diagnostic testing and in acute care where I encountered many patients with chronic lung disease.
I frequently had to wear surgical or N95 masks to prevent infection from highly contagious respiratory diseases.
As part of my training, I was instructed in the physics and chemistry of all aspects of cardiopulmonary technology and respiratory care, including principles of air-filtration and infection control.
Here are some facts that I learned or have experience with regarding masks:
1) N95 masks do not cause hypoxia (low blood oxygen). Oxygen molecules are highly diffusible and easily pass through a membrane filter such as found on N95 and other medical grade masks.
2) N95 and surgical masks do impose an increased work of breathing. This may make them difficult to wear for persons with underlying pulmonary or neuromuscular disorders. It also makes them uncomfortable to wear when vigorously exercising.
3) There is a small risk of infection from reusing a mask due to accumulation of moisture and bacteria. If masks are thoroughly air dried between uses (or laundered in the case of cloth masks) this risk becomes negligible. N95 masks can be ‘steamed’ to kill trapped viruses and bacteria. I have been using N95 masks I purchased for a hazardous household project a few summers ago for much of the pandemic without difficulty simply by rotating which one I wear and occasionally steaming them.
4) Masks only work when properly fitted over the mouth and nose. Masks with multiple plies provide better protection, but any mask is better than none.
On a general risk versus reward analysis, the risk of getting COVID-19 or transmitting it to others in cases of asymptomatic infection is the strongest argument for wearing some form of mask if possible.
Not wearing a mask may be making a statement about self-reliance and vigorous defense of personal liberty. I am not sure that is a statement worth making amid a global pandemic.
Bruce Burns
Salida