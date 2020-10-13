Dear Editor:
In response to Eugen Schwarz’s letter from Oct. 9 regarding the popular vote initiative. Mr. Schwarz, you indicate that California has 40 percent of the U.S. population and that New York has 30 percent.
This is incorrect.
California has a population just under 40 million which gives it just over 12 percent of the U.S.’s 330 million population, and New York, with a population of 20 million comes in at 6 percent of the U.S. population.
This is simple math, please check the accuracy of your “facts” before submitting a letter to the editor.
And, I would think that the Mountain Mail would do at least some simple verification of facts before publication, lest they fall into the category of “fake news,” opinions are opinions but facts are facts, and if there is one thing this country needs to get back to, it is facts!
And, actually, in its present form, the electoral college gives unfair weight in favor of the less populated states.
For example California has one electoral vote for every 725,000 people (40 million population divided by 55 electoral votes) and our neighbor Wyoming has one electoral vote for every 200,000 people (600,000 population divided by 3 electoral votes).
Colorado is actually right in the sweet spot. We have one electoral vote for every 635,000 people and the national average (330 million divided by 539 electoral votes) is one vote for every 612,000 so, if anything, we are slightly underrepresented.
Tom Meagher,
Salida