Dear Editor:
The Central Colorado Humanists will again be able to assist several local high school graduates with tuition thanks to another successful community garage sale which took place over Labor Day weekend.
A hearty “thank you” goes out to Hannelore Gabriel, who once again made her front yard available for the sale and took the lead in organizing and displaying the items for sale.
Huge thanks are also extended to the many Humanist members who donated items for the sale, as well as those who volunteered their time working the sale during the three-day event.
And we certainly thank all the folks who stopped by, many of whom found something they needed to take home with them.
All proceeds go directly to the Central Colorado Humanists’ local Student Scholarship Fund, for which this year’s sale raised over $5,000.
Thank you to all!
Brad Leach and the
Central Colorado Humanists board