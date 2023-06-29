Dear Editor:
We all waited in anticipation as construction of the Scout Wave evolved over the winter months. Speculation was rampant as we watched its construction before our eyes. We wondered what was transforming the river as it took shape and the word spread.
Once complete, the surfers descended into it en masse at low water levels and tried their luck at sustaining a surfing pose for more than a few seconds. As time elapsed, the surfers improved their skill and their hang time, and the wave began to grow in popularity for both participants and observers.
As the river grew bigger and faster, participation declined daily until I saw no surfers. The wave was increasingly engulfed by the rough backwash below and left the surfers little wave to surf. Kayakers and rafters began to take note and viewed raft-flipping videos on YouTube.
The fire chief was down at the river just about every time I visited the wave, and he was not smiling as safety and rescue concerns were on his mind. An exit ramp was quickly built just upstream of the wave on river-left to accommodate most boaters as they feared flipping in the froth. A chute was reconstructed into an acceptable bypass to the wave, but it appears to have boulders laid in a pinball fashion, so it is only a straight shot at high water when all the boulders are covered by the water.
I can’t recall seeing any surfers in the wave after Memorial Day weekend. Then came the super sack bulk bags one Sunday morning. Well, we all know how well that worked at high water; we’ll find most of them downstream in September at low water.
The designer and others responsible will need to perform an in-depth evaluation of the wave and calculate whether it should stay or go. If it stays, it will need modifications to accommodate all river folks. Right now, it has put a huge crimp in the enjoyment of most river people who want to float from upriver to the usual takeouts at Salida East or beyond. As such, it is an unwelcome obstacle to the majority of boaters.
I have only seen one group of boats go through the wave this month besides my river group (and we are shooting the chute for now). Let’s have fun but be safe out there!
“Duckie” Doug Mendelson,
Salida