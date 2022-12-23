My name is Jessie Rollins and I graduated from Salida High School in 2022. I now attend Columbia University in New York City. I loved my time at SHS and despite the challenges of attending rural high school, I believe I obtained a great education.
The Salida School District has been highly praised for their recent partnership with Colorado Mountain College. The program is an undeniably great idea. It allows students to take CMC classes through SHS. That’s an incredible opportunity for kids. The praises of the program have been rightly sung. However, it also has some major drawbacks that no one in Salida seems to be talking about.
The project is celebrated for the college credits students can earn which are completely transferable to any school in Colorado. But, there’s a caveat. This greatly benefits kids staying in state for school, but what about those of us who wanted to go out of state? CMC is a Colorado standard, sure, but their classes aren’t recognized nationally.
Advanced Placement classes are a national standard. If you do well on an AP exam, you can earn college credit that is transferable no matter what state you go to school in. Why should kids who want to go out of state have to forfeit their ability to save money and earn college credit to slightly benefit those who want to stay in state?
I found this very frustrating as a student at SHS. The highest ranked schools in the country are outside of Colorado. I also just wanted to explore outside of my home state. But the CMC project harms kids who want to try to attend schools like Georgetown, Rice, Duke or UC Berkeley. Why shouldn’t we get the same shot at lowering the cost of our education as those who stay in state?
Credits aren’t the only issues with CMC. The best thing about Salida High School, by far, is our teachers. They changed my life. But CMC is replacing SHS’ teachers. The thing is, because CMC is a college, they require at least a master’s degree to teach a CMC class. A lot of high school teachers don’t have a master’s degree. Frankly, they’re not paid enough for it to be worth it. You’re not required to have a master’s degree to teach an Advanced Placement class, but CMC classes are replacing SHS’ APs. That means teachers with a bachelor’s degree either go back to school or they’re not allowed to teach upper level classes at SHS, limiting availability for those who have taught since before CMC. Our teachers are leaving the Salida School District in droves anyway, and now they’re being presented with another reason to go.
I’m not saying that SHS should get rid of its relationship with CMC. I’m just saying that it could coexist with opportunities that are available for teachers without master’s degrees and dedicated kids who want to attend university out of state.