I wrote a letter last year regarding the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s proposed rate “restructuring.” I was upset about how it came about and how unfair it felt to solar and other alternative energy users. I was not alone.
Soon a large group of like-thinking folks organized an effort to assure that two new candidates were elected to fill two open seats. However, they remain outnumbered by board members seemingly stuck in “the way it’s always been done,” like relying on Tri-State to provide electricity, resulting in the highest electric rates in the state.
We have the opportunity to elect two additional forward-thinking members to the board, who promise to explore ways to ensure affordable energy to SDCEA customers and to analyze the validity of the agreement with Tri-State.
Your ballot came by mail in a plain-looking envelope from SDCEA recently. Please select Jeff Fiedler and Mark Boyle. I heard both speak at the listening session recently and was bowled over by their backgrounds, intelligence and passion for this mission, plus their ability to change with the times in generating safe, reliable, affordable electricity.
Fiedler has 30 years’ experience in climate advocacy at the state and national levels, and Boyle has 40 years’ experience in the power generation industry as an electrical engineer. Fun fact: his neighbors served by Excel pay three to four times less for their electricity than he does with SDCEA.
Please help steer your electric co-op in a more positive direction by voting for Fiedler and Boyle.