Dear Editor:
We would like to extend a huge thank you to our community partners who helped us hold our Career Exploration Conference for our students at The Crest Academy.
Students have learned about the history of labor in the U.S., job skills and education and exploration of Colorado Career Clusters.
To culminate the semester, students attended Job Shadow days at these amazing businesses: Guidestone, High Country Bank, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Association, Salida Fire Department, Salida Boulders, Alpha Dog Care, Oveja Negra, Grit & Thistle, Salida Parks and Recreation, Salida Mountain Sports, DH Construction, Pizza Rio, Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop and Riveting Experience.
Special thanks to the people who made these experiences happen: Monica Plass, Avery Bechtel, Corrine Servis, Kathy Rohrich, Bethany Griffin, Jackson Bahn and Dane Norris, Lane Wilson, Nathan Ward, Diesel Post, Amy Reed, Anne Parks, Sage Kitson, Rob and Sarah Gartzman and Nicole and Harry Hansen. Special thanks also to Jill Blondeau and Katye McConathy for helping us with transportation.
In addition, students took a babysitting course with Jen Davisson and Pam Denison from Salida Parks and Rec – thank you.
This community continues to inspire and provide our students with amazing opportunities. Thank you!
Samantha Bahn, Courtney Miller, Josh Oberleas and Deb Bass-O’Brien,
The Crest Academy