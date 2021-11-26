Dear Editor:
A very big thank you to the generous folks at Sweetie’s Sandwich Shop, general manager Grace McAllister, Moonlight Pizza managers Nick Thompson and Kyle Bustkist and Boathouse Restaurant owner Ray Kitson.
These dedicated community partners we are so blessed to have in Salida were quick to say yes in donating enough delicious meals to the hardworking day and night shift healthcare workers at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center on Nov. 13 from Sweeties, Nov. 14 from Moonlight and Nov. 16 from The Boathouse.
We appreciate them dearly for thinking of and caring so much for our frontline workers. Their generosity offers so much encouragement to the hospital staff and some really appreciated good food to help them get through their long shifts. Thank you and your big hearts.
Cathy Scarbrough,
Salida