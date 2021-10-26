Dear Editor:
We strongly support incumbent Jodi Petit for retention to the school board for many reasons:
As the current school board vice president, she already has proven herself a tireless advocate for our school system. Prior to her service with Salida School District, she was a regular volunteer in six other school systems that she has been involved with and has detailed knowledge and experience in educational administration. In fact, she has a doctorate in educational leadership and is a licensed educator herself.
She not only has taught our own students in Salida School District but also teaches for the U.S. Defense Department and has private students around the world that she tutors online through her own business.
She has dedicated her life to supporting families and children in many communities and was named Volunteer of the Year for her work with families at the Fort Lewis Army base in Washington. She was also recognized for her decades of work supporting the families of Special Forces soldiers, winning the Martha Raye Award in 2016. She was also named the Volunteer of the Year for Chaffee County’s Family & Youth Initiatives two years ago.
As a military spouse, she embodies the values of the citizen-patriot. While her husband, Green Beret Col. Brian Petit, was deployed nine times in active combat over two decades, she was a stalwart advocate and leader of organizations supporting families of active-duty soldiers.
At the same time, she was an exemplary mother to her own three sons, two of whom are now active-duty military officers in the Army and Navy. Her youngest son recently started college and was a Boettcher Scholarship finalist. All three of her sons are Eagle Scouts, and of course Jodi is involved in Boy Scouts as well, considering herself “unofficial seamstress.”
Jodi has a cheerful and unassuming personality and relates effortlessly and humbly to everyone she encounters. As an adopted child from a modest background, she shows authentic respect to everyone she meets and is well regarded by all her co-workers, students and many friends.
This easygoing demeanor hides a tireless and steely determination to make our world a better place. She knows firsthand the value of sacrifice, loyalty and patriotism, and she constantly dedicates herself to improve her community. She is easily the most qualified and capable candidate for school board imaginable, and we are proud to give her our unqualified support.
Sarah Hudelson and Vince Stack,
Salida