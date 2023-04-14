I am writing this article to encourage my fellow veterans to join our organization.
As the chaplain for the American Legion Post No. 64 here in Salida, we need your support.
For years I was only able to talk to other veterans about my experiences and my own personal issues during my time in service.
Our organization has taught me that the support and ability to share our experiences has brought me comfort.
We meet on the third Tuesday every month at 5 p.m. for a potluck before our meeting at 6 p.m.
Our spouses and friends enjoy meeting with one another, and you have a chance to get to know everyone and enjoy a meal together.
All veterans are welcome.
We participate in local parades down F Street with crowds of people cheering.
I notice many veterans in the crowd, wishing they would come join us.
When I see children holding flags saluting us, it sends chills down my spine.
A sense of pride from thankful citizens showing their respect for our service to this great country.
I am proud of this town and its people.
It has taken many years for some of us to feel the love and support of our communities, especially those of us of the Vietnam era.
Our membership could use a boost.
I am asking our fellow veterans to join our organization.
There is strength in numbers and we sure do need you.
There is no greater pride than service to country and community.
We appreciate you are here for each other and will always support you.
As your chaplain I am always available to help and listen to your issues. You are never alone.
God bless all veterans, their families and friends.
American Legion Post No. 64,