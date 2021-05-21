Dear Editor:
My last letter queried the City of Salida/Chaffee Housing Trust/Mountain Mail about the East Crestone affordable housing development, stealthily made less affordable when two units at 80 percent area media income (AMI) were increased by council to 100 percent. Rent increased from $1,284/month to $1,605/month. This bait-and-switch was requested by CHT after excavation commenced.
Salida was required to seek a public vote before giving land away, since the land was used for government purpose (i.e., sewer line). The city sidestepped this requirement by allowing sewer relocation. Some claim this was kosher, since CHT paid for relocation. Can anyone show me the section of CRS 31-15-713 eliminating public vote requirement if someone else paid for sewer relocation?
CHT blamed increased building material costs for increasing rent on two units by 25 percent. How much of the shortfall was actually the cost CHT incurred in moving the sewer line?
Could CHT have made up the budget shortfall for East Crestone some other way? CHT finances are not on their website. Seeking information, the following request was submitted to Poncha Springs, Buena Vista, Chaffee County and Salida, eliciting four very different answers:
“Any documentation (e.g. financial statements, etc.) currently in the possession of____ that constitutes thorough vetting and/or due diligence to justify giving Chaffee Housing Trust public money and/or land and/or anything else of value.”
Poncha Springs replied they do not give CHT anything. No documents.
Buena Vista produced documents describing CHT finances.
After several weeks delay, Chaffee County provided a variety of helpful CHT financial documents.
Salida demanded over $100 to fulfill the information request provided gratis by others. Freedom of information is not free in Salida. The result was a data dump of mostly nonresponsive documents, including letters from CHT board members and supporters about their greatness, but no CHT financial documents. Salida performed no provable due diligence before gifting CHT public land/money. Subsequently, when Salida City Council voted to make two housing units less affordable, were they unaware that as of October 2019 CHT had $960,975 in the bank? Why wasn’t some of this bankroll used to backfill the East Crestone budget shortfall?
Many nonprofits are service-oriented. They provide counseling and other forms of assistance. Their budgets are spent, then require regular replenishment. CHT uses a different model. They are real estate developers, primarily funded with public money/grants. They build homes which sell or rent, while retaining land ownership. This provides ongoing income for reinvestment into future projects. I agree with CHT when they say this is a strength of their business model.
But what happened with East Crestone? If CHT had nearly $1 million in the bank, why not use that to maintain all six units at 80 percent AMI as promised? I expect a vague answer that each future project must balance its own books. If this is so, and the money is not for future projects, what is it for? Is it profit? If so, why is CHT calling itself a nonprofit?
Vince Phillips
Salida