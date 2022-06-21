Dear Editor:
Re: “Veterans observe Flag Day,” June 17, 2022.
The statement in this article that Gen. George Washington “turned his efforts toward creating a new symbol of freedom for the soon-to-be fledgling nation” is incorrect.
1. General Washington had nothing to do with creating the Stars and Stripes because it was a naval issue. The Continental Marine (maritime) Committee sponsored the U.S. Flag Resolution of June 14, 1777. (Source: “Our Flag.” Joint Committee on Printing. United States Congress. H. Doc. 100-247. Washington: U.S. Government Printing Office. 1989. p. 1.)
2. To the contrary, Gen. Washington was concerned about a standard flag for the Continental Army. (Source: Furlong, William Rea and Byron McCandless. “So Proudly We Hail: The History of the United States Flag.” Washington: Smithsonian Institution Press. 1981. pp. 117-19.)
Earl P. Williams, Jr.,
U.S. flag historian (paleovexillologist),
Washington, D.C.