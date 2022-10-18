The city needs to lead by example by removing the $5,000 fee homeowners are required to pay before receiving their certificate of occupancy for long-term renting an accessory dwelling unit.
The homeowner literally does not have to pay the fee if the ADU sits vacant. You heard me right. Where does this money go if the fee is paid? I’m aware it isn’t being used to support affordable housing. Instead, they are asking STR owners to raise funds when they themselves are not putting their money where their mouth is. The city needs to do more by waiving the tap fee and incentivizing a program for long-term housing instead of benefiting from fees.
There is yet to be a plan released for proper use of tax dollars generated from 2A and 2B outlining affordable housing projects. As of now, the information provided is statistics and percentages; they don’t want to be bound by a project or plan. Where will housing units be built and who will build them? There’s no plan or accountability.
The D Street apartments were federally funded at one time. Will they be replaced with federally funded affordable housing or artist housing? We need economic diversity downtown where it is possible for someone who doesn’t own a car can walk to work or the grocery store. There’s no plan for restoring affordable housing in this location.
The city is passing the buck. Vote no on 2A, 2B.