Dear Editor:
My heart spoke, so I wrote.
Once again, we hear sad tragic news of our 13 brave, young soldiers.
They were killed at Kabul’s airport, Afghanistan. There were protecting and working on Operation Freedom to get Americans and Afghani families to safety.
We will never forget the date Aug. 26, 2021, when terrorists once again committed an unforgettable crime.
It’s heartbreaking. Where does one find a place to mourn, cry, to speak and listen?
We went and found that place: the 9/11 memorial held Sept. 11 at beautiful and peaceful Chipeta Park. Poncha Springs was filled with families, friends and neighbors.
We listen to our military veterans speak and we honor their service.
I looked over and I saw a young teenager run quickly over to a flag that blew over from the wind. He picked it up and placed it in its stand.
My heart spoke, so I wrote that there are young people who care very much for our country.
Jennifer Earp-Adamson, Salida