Dear Editor:
Last week Jodi Breckenridge Petit and Mandy Paschall, both Salida school board candidates, took the time to come to our Salida Business Alliance meeting and share their views of how they can participate in the future direction of the Salida schools.
Jodi currently serves on the school board as vice president, and Mandy is hoping to be elected.
I was very impressed with both of them.
Our membership spent at least a half hour in a wide-ranging conversation about many school issues. Jodi was deeply knowledgeable about every topic, and her concerns are broad-based, everything from continuing safe in-school instruction, diversity in paths to graduation, fruitful partnership with Colorado Mountain College and faculty and staff incentives.
Jodi has shown herself to be very responsive to parents’ concerns, open-minded about the pressing issues of the district and committed to evaluating each issue on the basis of facts, data and science. She is an educator herself and her commitment to the highest achievement of our students is foremost.
Mandy serves on the District Accountability Committee, which is much like the school board, and she also shared knowledgeable and forward-looking views that will advance the quality of our children’s education. It was evident from her answers to our many questions that she is already preparing herself to be ready for the job of school board member.
I have great confidence in Jodi and Mandy’s leadership, and I hope you join me in voting for them both for the Salida school board.
Katy Grether,
Salida