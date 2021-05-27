Dear Editor:
I am a longtime Salida resident who has been visiting my son in Florida over this past winter.
Because I was out of town, I didn’t know about the revisions happening in Centennial Park.
Learning about the changes, I can see the possibility of improvement. However, I was unhappy to hear the basketball court has been removed and there is not a plan to replace it.
Being a basketball fan and a lifelong player, I believe basketball courts to be very beneficial to a city park. Basketball can be played alone or with any number of people.
It is also not age restrictive – anyone can play.
It can be played as a serious game, or an individual or family can enjoy some time on a nice afternoon just playing around, shooting some hoop together.
The number of basketball courts in our city is already too low, in my opinion.
We are now adding two regulation-size volleyball courts to Centennial Park. Volleyball requires at least two people but to be used properly it takes two teams.
I have been in Salida long enough to remember the volleyball courts at Riverside Park that seemed to sit empty and collect weeds.
I hope there is a plan to start a recreation volleyball league here in Salida; it would be nice to see teams using the courts.
It would also be nice to see at least one basketball hoop added back into Centennial Park.
James Tingler
Salida