Dear Editor:
In reading historian Jon Meacham’s book, Franklin and Winston, I found a lot of quotes and observations from more than 75 years ago that are incredibly appropriate for our current situation with the COVID-19 response and actions or lack thereof from our federal and some state leadership.
During the darkest days of World War II, 1942, Winston Churchill said, ”There is no worse mistake in public leadership than to hold out false hopes soon to be swept away. The British people can face peril or misfortune with fortitude and buoyancy, but they bitterly resent being deceived or finding that those responsible for their affairs are themselves dwelling in a fool’s paradise.” They deserve the truth.
Franklin Roosevelt held essentially the same view as Churchill. “The news is going to get worse and worse before it begins to get better. The American people must be prepared for it and they must get it straight from the shoulder.”
People respect candor if they are confident their leaders have a plan for moving forward. They do not like being talked down to or misled. It is a covenant of modern democracies: Tell it to us straight, and we will do what it takes.
Churchill also said, ”Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end, But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
The natural reaction of a war-weary people was to exhale and begin to think that perhaps the worst was over. Churchill knew better and told the nation so. “I know of nothing that has happened yet which justifies the hope that the war (read pandemic) will not be long, or that bitter and bloody years do not lie ahead.
“Certainly the most painful experiences would lie before us if we allowed ourselves to relax our exertions, to weaken the discipline, unity and order of our array, if we fell to quarrelling [sic] about what we should do with our victory before that victory had been won. We must not build on hopes or fears, but only on the continued faithful discharge of our duty, wherein alone will be found safety and peace of mind.”
Steve Borbas,
Salida