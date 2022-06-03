Dear Editor:
While I don’t live in Salida currently, I care a lot about the local community (it took me leaving to fully appreciate it), and I’d like to come back and raise my family here. Because of this, I felt the need to address Mr. Collyer’s letters.
What “the left” cares about is creating a more egalitarian society, and in doing so it strives to stop corporate serfdom, steward creation, strengthen unions and fight alongside the downtrodden. Ultimately the “left,” while influenced by any number of ideologies, is defined broadly by its opposition to hierarchical political and economic structures. Ultimately, Mr. Collyer is at best critiquing liberalism, which I, and many other left-wingers, am not a proponent of.
The “crushing of small businesses” has never been that much of a concern for conservative politicians. While lots of liberals support federal regulations that harm small businesses and farms, allowing massive corporate entities to exercise their market power without placing any amount of constraints upon them has been the prerogative of modern conservative politicians since the 1980s. It doesn’t matter that the interior US has been hollowing out for decades because to free marketers it is “necessary” and “efficient” that communities die. Trump didn’t stop it, and it isn’t going to stop because conservative and neoliberal politicians conceive of the world as a playground for the rich.
When I critique conservatism as a political movement, I would like to clarify that I am not condemning your ordinary conservatives or those who vote for conservatives. There are justifiable reasons to support conservatives. The vast majority of the people I attend church with, particularly when I work in rural Montana, are conservatives. These are good people, and I love them. I would never claim that they have a desire to “enslave the American people.”
Mr. Collyer’s claim that “the left” wants to do this gives us a view of how wrong his understanding of the world truly is. If he really thought this, he’d be ready to start fighting left-wingers like me. I, and many other left-wingers, own guns precisely because people like Mr. Collyer are (inadvertently) pushing the United States toward civil war, and I will not have my family and future children murdered by a Pinochetesque right-wing government.
Please don’t rely upon individuals like Mr. Collyer for their political perspectives. He has been led astray and is blinded by hubris. If we are to develop a better society it must be done through solidarity and fraternity on the local scale. Talk with your neighbors, attend religious services, join organizations and, very importantly, be humble.
And to Mr. Collyer, I would ask that you leave your rudimentary understanding of politics behind you, and if you can’t do that, at least don’t continue to publicly polarize our nation and community.
Rory Bosanko,
Salida