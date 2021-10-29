Dear Editor:
In an Ark Valley Voice campaign ad masquerading as a news article, School board candidate Mandy Paschall reinvented herself as a noncontroversial soccer mom. But around Salida, she is known for her extreme social activism.
Last summer there was a petition submitted to the City of Salida by “Central Colorado Showing Up for Racial Injustice”: change.org/p/salida-city-council-prevention-over-policing-invest-in-salida.
School board candidate Mandy Paschall supported this petition to defund the Salida police. What did the petition say?
“We are petitioning to reallocate the contingency funding currently requested for a new police officer towards alternatives to policing. Additionally, we request the $53,500 for body cams and a new police vehicle be reallocated. The estimated sum is $120,500 for the officer, and $53,500 for the vehicle and cameras. This brings the total to $174,000 in funding redistribution.
“Police Chief Johnson has requested this funding to hire and train an additional police officer. SPD, however, is already more than adequately staffed, with a higher ratio of police officers per capita than the Colorado state average.
“Meanwhile, Salida is home to several organizations that already support SPD and have proven to prevent crime, thus making our community safer and lessening the call volume for Salida Police Department. Accordingly, we request that the contingency funding be directed towards Solvista Health, The Alliance, Full Circle Restorative Justice and Chaffee County Hospitality, Inc.”
School board candidate Mandy Paschall included the following comment on the petition website: “I want to see us invest in our community with resources that prevent the police from being called in the first place.”
So please, Mandy, help us all learn from our mistakes. On Sept 23, when a 911 reported a possible suicidal teen with a gun near the high school, who should have been called instead of the police? Is Chaffee County Hospitality, Inc. now our children’s first line of defense?
The Salida school board refused to disclose what punitive action they intend for the outrageous behavior of Salida School Superintendent David Blackburn. Is that because there will be none? Where does Mandy Paschall stand on this? Does she hate the police as much as Superintendent Blackburn?
Perhaps Mandy Paschall abandoned her core beliefs in the last year. Or, more likely she is running a stealth candidacy, hiding her true nature because she knows her stances would not be popular with Salida voters. But once elected, the true Mandy Paschall would emerge.
To be clear, Mandy Paschall has every right to hold extreme views. But she should be proud of them and should put them on full display so voters can know who they are voting for. Her attempt at deception, pretending she is somebody she is not, does a disservice to the election process.
In the meantime, Jennifer Adamson has told us exactly who she is, and what she wants to do if elected to school board. Please vote for write-in candidate Jennifer Adamson in District 3. Vote for a return to traditional education and responsible educators.
Jerry Raski,
Salida