Dear Editor:
Recently I’ve seen a lot of memes on Facebook that depict early Indian life that’s nothing more than a product of an overactive imagination.
As a kid I was informed about Indian culture from comics, movies and TV shows. Indians were depicted as bloodthirsty heathens or the other extreme, a populace living in terrestrial paradise.
Then when I went to college and took studies in cultural anthropology, I was given insights as to the true, hard reality of Indian life. They spent most of their lives hunting and gathering wild plants for food. Some of the plains Indians mastered horsemanship, but most Indians did not ride horses.
The truth is, America was a going war zone long before Europeans came to town. There were tribes that preyed on more peaceful tribes to build their tribal numbers and claim more territory and authority.
Indian tribes who roamed North America for millennia were not insulated from the dark side of human nature (greed, barbarism, self-interest and quest for power). It seems man’s inhumanity to man is imbedded in the DNA of all mankind.
But thanks to rapid social networking, there seems to be another rewriting of history. A recent meme on Facebook had a picture of an Indian elder (not identified) accompanied by this fabricated quote: “We were happy with what we had and content to take only what we needed.” To be polite, this meme is composed of the stuff that makes tomatoes grow.
For millennia American Indians traveled and hunted on foot. They developed a hunting method called “buffalo jumps” where huge herds of buffalo were stampeded off cliffs, then they processed as much as possible from the kill. It was much more than they could consume, and anthropologists believe waste was huge.
This meme and many others are all tied up in the “Noble Savage” concept. They depict Indians as nonwasteful environmentalists. A culture with no greed, no crime and none of the social issues that plague white society.
Indians are human beings and suffer all the shortcomings as their European invaders. There is no doubt in my mind we could have gained so much knowledge from Indian culture. Instead we saw them as an obstruction to our so-called “God-given right to Manifest Destiny.”
And, during the “Great Western Expansion” anything seen as standing in the way of our perceived higher stage of civilization was annihilated. We concocted fraudulent treaties, stole their land and crushed their way of life.
I’m ashamed of America’s policies toward Indians, especially during the 19th century. But, to depict Indian life as souls in paradise is just absurd, unnecessary and should not be taken seriously. Let’s not write off their way of life as an age of enlightenment. We are so guilt-ridden as a nation we rewrite history to ease our culpability in what was no less than ethnic cleansing, and no number of romanticized memes can change that.
“Tinker” Paul Silver,
Howard