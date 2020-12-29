Dear Editor:
I am still amazed that President Donald Trump, who is supposed to be conservative with Christian learning, would give so much information to leberal reporter Bob Woodard of the leftist newspaper The Washington Post about the virus.
Many Americans wonder why he did not tell the American people what he told Bob Woodard and could lives have been saved.
Last spring in a recording at the White House and by phone, all of which were recorded and in Woodard best selling book “Rage.”
Trump said “The virus was a killer, deadly stuff and it’s so transmissible you would not believe it.”
Why didn’t Trump level with Americans and act on that information with strict public health measures and vigilant preparation – thousands of victims might be alive.
Now 3,000 Americans a day are dying. Contrast this, New Zealand has 25 million souls and lost less than 100 to COVID-19.
Could we have done better?
“We could have prevented the horror story we have now,” said Larry Brillant, an epidemiologist who helped eradicate smallpox. “We could have beaten it back.”
Now as the virus has claimed the lives of 300,000 Americans is Trump showing any empathy to those families who lost loved ones or maybe he is concerned about health care workers who are burned out with 18 hour days caring for the sick?
No. Maybe Trump cares about the families and children that have slipped through the safety net and will be evicted for non-payment of rent as they lost their jobs?
No, he does not give a tinkers d--- as Americans slip down into the muck of the swamp.
But if you look carefully there is a head sticking out of the deadly swamp. It has orange hair. Who is that?
President Trump and his lackies who rage, scream and shake their rattlers at the electoral systems as they lost.
These misguided folks say this is fraud, unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 election.
There are stories of ballots in railroad cars, the city dump, hidden secret place that didn’t change the election for Donald John Trump.
Yet they can not be found and Bill Barr attorney general of the United States said there was no wide scale fraud, and the U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear these frivolous lawuists by Trump.
So where are these true patriots now and why don’t they write a letter to the editor at The Mountain Mail as their letters will probably be accepted by MJB for print.
David Hester
Buena Vista