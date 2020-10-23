Dear Editor:
“Separated, Inside and American Tragedy,” by Jacob Soboroff, winner of both Kronkite Award for Excellence and Political Journalism, and the 2018 Hillman Prize for Broadcast Journalism, is a must read for the truth-seeker.
You may just want to read Part Two: Chapters 6,7 and 8, “These Kids are Incarcerated,” “They’re in Cages” and “No Way to Link.” Then Part Three: Chapters 9, 10, 11, 12 and the Epilogue.
That’s a total of only 158 pages and the most revealing section of this book of 388 pages.
If your compassionate heart is easily broken, grab a box of tissues, but if you want to know the truth, have the courage to read.
Don’t fail to read Webster’s Dictionary definition of “kidnapping.”
Also read the online reports by “physicians for human rights” (PHR), July 10, 2020, Aug. 7, 2002 and Aug. 10, 2020, or if you don’t have a computer ask Salida Regional Library’s always helpful staff to print the fifteen pages for you, as they did for me.
At 10 cents per page it’s worth more than $1.50. It’s information every American needs. It’s hard on the mind and emotions but necessary to help keep our American (and world) life intact.
Titles of the reports are: “Forced Family Separation During COVID-19,” “Preventing Torture and Inhumane Treatment in Crisis” and “Protecting Patients From Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcements.”
Perhaps most note-worthy in these reports is the physicians’ definitions of torture.
Judith E Hicks
Howard