Dear Editor:
Why do we in the United States always feel like we have to take care of the whole world?
Get out and stay out of Afghanistan. Why didn’t we learn from Russia, who tried and failed to control the country?
Another place – the Mideast. Same deal, in both places they have never gotten along.
I feel sorry for the elderly, disabled, women and children of both places. But we need to take care of ourselves in our country. We have enough problems of our own to deal with.
Thomas Kaercher,
Salida