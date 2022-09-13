Get on board and support write-in candidate Elaine Allemang on the ballot for Chaffee County clerk and recorder in the upcoming November election.
With your vote, she’s not afraid of the hard work ahead or needing protection from you, needing a bulletproof fish bowl working area for her and her team to work in.
She has already shown you that she loves and trusts her community.
She will provide you with the best service.
Her work experience is outstanding.
All for Allemang – she works for you all, Chaffee County.