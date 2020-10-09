Dear Editor:
So many people have already written to the paper about why we should re-elect Commissioner Keith Baker and continue to receive the benefit of his wise, experienced leadership for another term.
I want to add my voice of support for Baker who, since he moved here in 2004, has stepped up to leadership roles championing the Brown’s Canyon National Monument designation, serving as a Buena Vista trustee and, as county commissioner, navigating the challenges that Chaffee Country faces.
These challenges are increasing – population growth, need for workforce housing, stress on our public land due to unprecedented visitorship, increasing threat of wild fires and drought.
Baker understands these challenges, and he never fails to wrestle with the complexities of the issue and provide a thoughtful way forward.
He is both compassionate and analytical in his solutions, and as owner of the Trailhead store in Buena Vista, he understands the challenges faced by brick and mortar retail in these uncertain economic times.
I personally had the honor of working with Baker during the last revision of the Land Use Code, the Round Table process, and his ability to find a balanced way forward to achieve a meeting of so many diverse minds was outstanding.
I believe that Baker will continue to represent all of us and will protect what is special about Chaffee County in his second term.
I urge you to vote to Keep Keith!
Katy Grether
Salida