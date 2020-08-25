Dear Editor:
I listened to a podcast describing techniques used by politicians when they only have a 40 percent approval rating and want to win.
Trump and his cohorts could write the voter suppression book.
Clearing and flushing voter lists in poor areas where it is mostly Dems.
Start a pandemic. Nurture the virus by doing everything possible to make it spread, open up businesses and schools while so many are infected. Laugh at people who wear masks, make it all political. Deny the existence, call it a Democrat hoax.
Yesterday at the hearing, these Repubs were still pushing propaganda that this is a Dem hoax to undermine the president.
More denials, get together and all say the same thing, insist that this virus pandemic began not in December but in April. That cuts off 3-4 months that nothing was done but denial, another Dem hoax (with 178,000 dead, so far).
Further suppression of voting. If millions are sick or dead they can’t vote. Especially if polling places are shut down, or move them far from a town that is predominantly non white, non driving.
Putin and his buds have software that is easily installed on voting machines, giving whatever numbers he needs, so he gets 65 percent of the votes.
Mail-in voting cut way down on the effectiveness of messing with the machines.
Trump’s people were caught off guard there, so disable the post office, install Trump supporters to secretly take apart the workings to slow down mail.
Remove sorting machines, remove mailboxes, what’s next, taking away pens and pencils so they can’t vote?
They keep distracting from what they are doing, attack people, start scandals, propose tax cuts, give away money with Trump’s face and signature on the checks.
Attack, attack, lie about your opponent, make stuff up, make videos that are totally out of context. Shoot videos of looters, tear gas the protesters, chop it up and say “this is how things would be under Biden!” even when they actually depict what it is like now, under Trump’s watch, not Biden’s.
Be relentless in attacks and lies. “under Biden there would be no god, no police, no energy...your beautiful suburbs would be destroyed, suburban housewives would no longer be able to feel safe in their once safe and secure suburban homes, property values will tank”.
Lie, lie, lie! Suppress the vote, make voting really difficult. Keep claiming the election is rigged. Slow down the mail to block mail-in ballots. Cause as much chaos as possible, sow doubt in any voting, especially mail-in.
What does a person have to do to be disqualified from a presidential election? Aren’t there any limits on cheating? They stole 2016, now they are at it again and again with Putin.
If Trump and friends put as much effort into doing their jobs as they do in lying, setting up scams and enriching themselves, we would not be in the mess we are in now. This is all they know how to do.
John Phillips
Salida