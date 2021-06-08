Dear Editor:
I wish to express my deepest gratitude to this wonderful community!
The seventh annual SunFest, free, youth, music festival was a huge success thanks to our parents, volunteers, Articipate’s board of directors and all of the wonderful Rok Starz who really delivered the goods.
A special thanks to our generous sponsors.
Gold sponsors:
Piñon Real Estate Group, High Country Bank, Articipate, Heart of the Rockies Radio and Amicas Wood-fired Pizza.
All of our other sponsors:
Cellar Wine & Spirits, Broken String Guitars, Salida Council for the Arts, Peak Solar Designs, Monarch Community Outreach, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, DSI and Soulcraft Brewing.
Thank you to everyone who came out and enjoyed the show and especially all of the performers who rocked Riverside Park.
Trevor “Bones” Davis
Salida