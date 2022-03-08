Dear Editor:
I would like to thank the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board for their recent decision to rescind the rate changes that were adopted last October.
A huge thank you is also in order for SDCEA staff, who have been working hard to arrange virtual meetings, compile a tsunami of input from customers, answer questions and develop educational tools to help members. Their courteous, responsive and professional assistance during a stressful time are greatly appreciated.
Hundreds of co-op members came together to oppose the rate changes and advocate for fairer electric rates for all members in our communities along the Upper Arkansas Valley. Members spoke loudly and clearly that they expect transparency, inclusion and improved communication from SDCEA. Now we must stand ready to work closely with the board in addressing members’ concerns, interests and values as SDCEA assesses rate restructuring and our energy supply future.
It is my hope, as the COVID pandemic fades, that people will once again gather in a real room around a real table and have respectful discussions to learn from each other and make decisions that keep our co-op vibrant, safe and reliable.
Rich Shoemaker,
Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future,
Buena Vista