You are probably aware of the 2021 Salida High School lockdown story. You may not know that the body cam footage and police reports were withheld from the public until after the resolution of the charges against former Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo.
In December the charges were adjudicated. Subsequent to our request to the sheriff’s Records Department, the body cam videos and police reports were released.
Hours of body cam videos and police reports have been condensed into three 12-minute, documentary-style videos for easy viewing: https://tinyurl.com/muaf3mc2.
These videos focus on the actions of Kimberly Parker, former executive director of Full Circle Restorative Justice; David Blackburn, current Salida school superintendent; and Talmage Trujillo, former Salida High School principal.
They provide information never before released to the public. For example, you can see the text messages between Talmage Trujillo and Kimberly Parker during the lockdown.
Last year (2022) it was widely reported that former Principal Trujillo erased all of the information on his phone in the presence of the Salida police. The body cam video contradicts this account; nevertheless, Trujillo ultimately pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Since there was no trial, the complete story surrounding the cellphone remains a mystery.
Two-thirds of our property taxes fund education in Chaffee County. These videos provide insight into the actions of local school administrators and nonprofit organizations.