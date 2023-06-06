Thank you to everyone who attended the Valley Visions Art Show, May 5-7, presented by Salida Council for the Arts and Salida SteamPlant Event Center.
Many thanks to the 75 local artists who participated in this event and the top student artists from four Salida schools for joining the show as well.
Nearly 900 people attended the entire event with 19 artworks sold. The show was a great fundraiser for SCFTA, bringing in $3,500 from the silent auction.
Our gratitude goes out to our major sponsor, “My Lovely Spaces,” and the many silent auction and in-kind donors who helped make the show a success:
Salida Sport and Spine, John Pyson, Anupa Wellness, Roberta Smith, Barbara Ford, Stan Yan, Bernice Strawn, Rock Run Gallery, The French Lavender Candle Collection by Cyndi Lewis, Salida Mountain Sports, Black Burro Bicycle, Su Casa Furniture & Sleep Shop, The Mixing Bowl;
Jug Liquors, Sorelle Deli, Free the Monkey, Little Red Tricycle, Yolo, Café Dawn, Osake Steak and Sushi Bar, Rock Paper Scissors, Scanga Meat Co., Merrifield Greenhouse, Colorado Central Magazine, Long View Lodge, Anytime Fitness, Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, Kalamata Pit Catering, Moony Goods and The Village.
We look forward to seeing you all again at next year’s show.
Salida Council for the Arts, Valley Visions Committee: Nancy Kay, Nancy Konvalinka, Mark Dean, Sally Mather, Dania Pettus, Toni Carpenter, Sandy Engelbrecht, Alyssa Boland, Bernadette Marconi, Deb Colgate and Kate Odom