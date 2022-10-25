With Election Day imminent, I would like to wholeheartedly endorse two amazing candidates: Adriane Kuhn for county commissioner and write-in candidate for county clerk, Elaine Allemang.
They are both running as unaffiliated candidates. I can understand this sentiment, especially locally, with all the challenges of our current population boom and myriad possible paths forward.
I have no doubt that both P.T. Wood and Lori Mitchell are good people with good intentions. However, considering that P.T. Wood seems only interested in prosperity-killing tax-and-spend government policies and Mitchell’s blatant, continuous and obvious transparency failures, it is time for new leadership.
The discussions I have had with Adriane and her thoughtful approach to my questions and appreciation of my perspective was endearing. Like me, she is not opposed to helping anyone who is trying, but darn it, they should be trying, which is why I will support her for commissioner.
With respect to the county clerk race, Elaine Allemang, like myself, has dedicated a large portion of her life and talent to voluntary civic endeavors. She doesn’t simply preach about bettering our society, she actively engages in it, realizing that you can’t simply “boss volunteers around”; she knows that true leadership is far more effective.
It is time for a change. Please join me in voting for two wonderful, intelligent, trustworthy and energetic women. Please cast your vote for Adriane Kuhn for county commissioner and write-in candidate Elaine Allemang for county clerk.